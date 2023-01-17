Newmark Negotiates 30,665 SF Lease at Office, Life Sciences Campus in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated a 30,665-square-foot lease at Axis Park North, a six-building, 450,000-square-foot office and life sciences campus in Billerica, a northern suburb of Boston. Rory Walsh, Richard Ruggiero, Torin Taylor and Matthew Adams of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Boston-based Camber Development and Wheelock Street Capital, in the lease negotiations. Kevin Kennedy and Tom Hovey of CBRE represented the tenant, ASMPT AEi, a provider of automated cameras and other digital technologies.