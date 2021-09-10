REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates $33M Sale of Copper Point Medical Office Building in Gilbert, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Healthcare, Office, Western

Copper-Point-Gilbert-AZ

Located in Gilbert, Ariz., Copper Point features 91,805 square feet of medical office space.

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Copper Point, a medical office building located at 3530 S. Val Vista Drive in Gilbert. West Coast Capital Partners sold the asset to CA Ventures for $33 million.

The two-story, 91,805-square-foot building was 96 percent occupied by multiple tenants at the time of sale. The tenant mix includes orthopedic surgery, oncology, cardiology and laboratory services. The building is adjacent to Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Kathleen Morgan and Trisha Talbot of Newmark represented the seller, while the buyer was self-represented in the transaction.

