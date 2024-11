PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA. — Newmark has negotiated a 34,493-square-foot lease in Plymouth Meeting, a northwestern suburb of Philadelphia. The tenant, HVAC and plumbing services provider Donnelly’s Home Comfort Specialists, is taking space at the 143,000-square-foot industrial flex building at 1 Innovation Drive. Jim Dugan, Justin Bell and Patrick Nowlan of Newmark represented the landlord, Alliance HP, in the lease negotiations. The name of the tenant representative was not disclosed.