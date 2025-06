EDISON, N.J. — Newmark has negotiated a 35,000-square-foot industrial lease in the Central New Jersey community of Edison. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 115 Newfield Ave. was built in 1988 and totals 45,500 square feet. Kyle Eaton, Robert Loderstedt, Michael Schipper and Haylee McCabe of Newmark represented the tenant, Glenmore Plastics, in the lease negotiations. The name and representative of the landlord were not disclosed.