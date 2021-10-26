Newmark Negotiates 353,600 SF Industrial Lease at Bay Area Business Park in Metro Houston

PASADENA, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 353,600-square-foot industrial lease at Bay Area Business Park in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. Doug Nicholson of Newmark represented the tenant, Los Angeles-based logistics firm Custom Goods LLC, in the lease negotiations. Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Bay Bluff LP.