REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates 375,058 SF Sale of Office Campus in Wellesley, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Massachusetts, Northeast, Office

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Park 9, a 375,058-square-foot office campus in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. The four-building development is leased to tenants such as Sun Life, Morgan Stanley and Boston Children’s Hospital and includes a 120,000-square-foot structure with immediate life sciences conversion potential. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, BentallGreenOak on behalf of Sun Life, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Beacon Capital Partners.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  