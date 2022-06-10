Newmark Negotiates 375,058 SF Sale of Office Campus in Wellesley, Massachusetts

WELLESLEY, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Park 9, a 375,058-square-foot office campus in Wellesley, a western suburb of Boston. The four-building development is leased to tenants such as Sun Life, Morgan Stanley and Boston Children’s Hospital and includes a 120,000-square-foot structure with immediate life sciences conversion potential. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, BentallGreenOak on behalf of Sun Life, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Beacon Capital Partners.