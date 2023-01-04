Newmark Negotiates $37M Sale of Office, Industrial Campus in Burbank, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Office, Western

Eikon, a post-production firm, and Iron Mountain are two tenants at 2777 North Ontario Street, an office and industrial campus in Burbank, Calif.

BURBANK, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of 2777 North Ontario Street, an office and industrial campus in Burbank. A joint venture between Washington Capital Management, on behalf of its client, and SSV Properties sold the asset to Montana Avenue Capital for $37 million.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm and Michael Kolcum of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Totaling 127,140 square feet, the two-story office and industrial campus is 71 percent leased to entertainment and media-related companies. Eikon, a post-production firm, occupies 79,312 square feet in the office component, while Iron Mountain occupies 47,828 square feet of the industrial space.

The campus recently underwent a $7 million renovation, including a revitalized common area, updated HVAC and MEP systems, a seismic retrofit, remodeled bathrooms, resurfaced parking, operable windows and skylights, and new landscaping and hardscaping, as well as revitalized branding and color scheme.