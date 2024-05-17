Friday, May 17, 2024
801-Boylston-St.-Boston
The office and retail building at 801 Boylston St. in Boston totals 26,000 square feet. The property was built in 1998.
AcquisitionsMassachusettsNortheast

Newmark Negotiates $39.1M Sale of Office, Retail Building in Boston’s Back Bay Area

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Newmark has negotiated the $39.1 million sale of a 26,000-square-foot office and retail building located at 801 Boylston St. in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. Fidelity Investments has served as the anchor tenant of the building, which according to LoopNet Inc. was constructed in 1998 and renovated in 2018, since 1999. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Paul Penman and Jonathan Martin of Newmark represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Casey O’Brien of Newmark provided financial analysis support for the deal.

