Newmark Negotiates $39.3M Sale of Transit-Oriented Office Building in Palo Alto

Located in Palo Alto, Calif., 250 Cambridge features 34,558 square feet of office space and a 29-stall onsite parking garage.

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of 250 Cambridge, a three-story, transit-oriented office property in Palo Alto. Tarlton Properties sold the asset to an entity doing business as 250 Cambridge LP for $39.3 million. The new ownership plans to renovate the building.

Steven Golubchik, Seth McKinnon, Jonathan Schaefler and Darren Hollak of Newmark brokered the transaction. Ramsey Daya and Chris Mortiz, also with Newmark, arranged the acquisition financing for the buyer through a regional bank.

The property features 34,558 square feet of office space along with a 29-stall onsite parking garage and is located near Stanford Research Park, a life sciences development that houses tenants such as VMWare, Guardant Health, Kodiak Bioscience, Tesla and SAP.