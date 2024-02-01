Newmark Negotiates $39.7M Sale-Leaseback of Industrial Facility in Londonderry, New Hampshire

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Newmark has negotiated the $39.7 million sale-leaseback of a 224,780-square-foot industrial facility in Londonderry, located outside of Manchester near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border. The facility was constructed on 17 acres in 2018 for digital printing company EFI and includes both manufacturing and research and development space. Richard Ruggiero and Brian Pinch of Newmark represented EFI in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, regional investment firm R.J. Kelly. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark provided additional support on the transaction.