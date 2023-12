FLOWER MOUND, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 41,202-square-foot industrial lease at Prologis Flower Mound 5, a 140,500-square-foot warehouse located in the northern-central part of the metroplex. Reggie Beavan, Chris Mason and Jack Brewer of Newmark represented the tenant, Dallas-based tool kit and test equipment provider Specialty Products Co., in the lease negotiations. The deal brings Prologis Flower Mound 5, which is one of six buildings within the larger development, to full occupancy.