Newmark Negotiates $42.2M Sale of Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

PetSmart, Rite Aid, Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight Tools, America’s Tires, Kaiser Permanente and Sherwin-Williams are tenants at Country Fair Shopping Center in Chino, Calif.

CHINO, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Country Fair Shopping Center, a multi-tenant neighborhood shopping center in Chino. Red Mountain Group acquired the property from a publicly traded REIT based in New York for $42.2 million.

Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 11901-12089 Central Ave., Country Fair Shopping Center features 168,264 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the center was 92 percent occupied. Current tenants include PetSmart, Rite Aid, Dollar Tree, Harbor Freight Tools, America’s Tires, Kaiser Permanente and Sherwin-Williams.

