Newmark Negotiates 46,000 SF Industrial Lease in Secaucus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Newmark has negotiated a 46,000-square-foot industrial lease at 60 Metro Way in the Northern New Jersey community of Secaucus. The facility features 8,000 square feet of office, space seven loading docks and one drive-in door. David Simson and Dan Reider of Newark represented the tenant, Creative Technology Inc., which supplies technical equipment for sports and entertainment events, in the lease negotiations. Locally based investment firm Hartz Mountain Industries owns the building.

