Newmark Negotiates 47,500 SF Industrial Lease in Bedford, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

BEDFORD, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated a 47,500-square-foot industrial lease in Bedford, located northwest of Boston. The tenant is sustainable energy company Fourth Power, and the space is located within a newly built, 147,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility. Torin Taylor, Rich Ruggiero, Matt Adams, Tyler McGrail and Rory Walsh of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between Camber Development and Wheelock Street Capital, in the lease negotiations. Rob Glor and Michael Goodwin of Rise73 represented the tenant.

