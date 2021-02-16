Newmark Negotiates $5.2M Sale of Shops at Tuscano in Phoenix

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Sprint/T-Mobile, Little Caesars and TitleMax are tenants at the 15,938-square-foot Shops at Tuscano in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Newmark has arranged the sale of Shops at Tuscano, a shopping center located in Phoenix. Shrisha LLC sold the property to TDN Properties for $5.2 million.

Located at 7435 W. Lower Buckeye Road, the retail center features 15,938 square feet of multi-tenant space. At the time of sale, the property was 93 percent occupied by seven tenants, including Sprint/T-Mobile, Little Caesars and TitleMax. The shopping center was built in 2006.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.