FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 50,000-square-foot industrial lease at Riverbend Business Park in northeast Fort Worth. The development spans approximately 1.4 million square feet across 32 buildings. Frank Puskarich and Louis Pascuzzi of Newmark represented the tenant, foam products provider Neveon USA, in the lease negotiations. Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord.