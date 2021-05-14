Newmark Negotiates 63,000 SF Industrial Sublease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated a 63,000-square-foot industrial sublease at Valley View Business Center in Fort Worth. Frank Puskarich, Jim Cooksey, Louis Pascuzzi and Reid Halverson of Newmark represented the subtenant, linen manufacturer Brunton International Inc., in the lease negotiations. The representative of the sublandlord, Tosca Services Inc., was not disclosed.