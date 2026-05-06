Newmark Negotiates $64M Sale of Apartment Community in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Newmark has negotiated the $64 million sale of The Liam at Hays Farm, a 329-unit apartment property located within the 850-acre Hays Farm master-planned community in south Huntsville.

Greystone purchased the property from a joint venture between Bomasada Group and an affiliate of The Wolff Co. Justin Uffinger and Sarah Nee of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction.

Built in 2024, The Liam at Hays Farm features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, Zen courtyard with a fireside lounge and a modern fitness center. The sale is the largest multifamily deal in the Huntsville market since 2023, according to Newmark.