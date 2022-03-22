Newmark Negotiates $7.1M Sale of Medical Office Building in Lincoln, Rhode Island

LINCOLN, R.I. — Newmark has negotiated the $7.1 million sale of a 40,037-square-foot medical office building in Lincoln, Rhode Island. At the time of sale, the recently renovated property was fully leased to tenants such as engineering firm BETA and cancer clinic LifeSpan. Michael Greeley, Joseph Alvarado and George Demoulas of Newmark represented the seller, a locally based affiliate of Blackstone, in the transaction. Boston-based Legacy Capital Ventures purchased the asset.