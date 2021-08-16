REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates $70M Sale of Creative Office Building in El Segundo, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Office, Western

2221-Park-Place-El-Segundo-CA

Located at 2221 Park Place in El Segundo, Calif., the two-story building features 90,000 square feet of creative office space. (Photo credit: Oscar A. Zagal)

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Newmark has brokered the sale of 2221 Park Place, a two-story creative office property located in downtown El Segundo. 2221 Park Place Partners LLC, a partnership between Kyle Ransford of Cardinal Investments and Platform Ventures, sold the asset for $70 million, or $778 per square foot.

The undisclosed buyer intends to occupy the 90,000-square-foot building, which was recently constructed. The building features a retractable rooftop, integrated landscaping, natural lighting, three-walled workspaces with open air access, flexible layout throughout, outdoor and upper-level patios and contemporary technology for health and efficiency.

Kevin Shannon, Geoff Ludwig, Eric Lastition and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller in the off-market transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews