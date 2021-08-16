Newmark Negotiates $70M Sale of Creative Office Building in El Segundo, California

Located at 2221 Park Place in El Segundo, Calif., the two-story building features 90,000 square feet of creative office space. (Photo credit: Oscar A. Zagal)

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. — Newmark has brokered the sale of 2221 Park Place, a two-story creative office property located in downtown El Segundo. 2221 Park Place Partners LLC, a partnership between Kyle Ransford of Cardinal Investments and Platform Ventures, sold the asset for $70 million, or $778 per square foot.

The undisclosed buyer intends to occupy the 90,000-square-foot building, which was recently constructed. The building features a retractable rooftop, integrated landscaping, natural lighting, three-walled workspaces with open air access, flexible layout throughout, outdoor and upper-level patios and contemporary technology for health and efficiency.

Kevin Shannon, Geoff Ludwig, Eric Lastition and Ken White of Newmark represented the seller in the off-market transaction.