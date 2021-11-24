Newmark Negotiates 861,840 SF Industrial Lease in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated an 861,840-square-foot industrial lease at 11900 S. Freeway Service Road in Fort Worth. Gary Lindsey and Ladson Montgomery of Newmark represented the tenant, Saddle Creek Logistics, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the landlord, an entity doing business as FW I-35 Logistics 1 LLC. According to the Fort Worth Business Press, the tenant plans to operate a distribution center out of the facility, which features 40-foot clear heights and 120 dock doors.