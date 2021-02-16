REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates 8,718 SF Retail Lease for Valentino in Manhattan’s Soho Area

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Newmark has negotiated an 8,718-square-foot retail lease for luxury accessories provider Valentino at 135 Spring St. in the Soho area of Manhattan. The new store spans 4,424 square feet on the ground floor and 4,294 square feet on the second level. Newmark’s Ariel Schuster, Ross Berkowitz and Brandon Miller represented the landlord, Invesco Real Estate, in the lease negotiations.

