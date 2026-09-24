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Willow Oaks Medical Campus comprises two 188,000-square-foot medical office buildings in Fairfax, Va. (Photo courtesy of Newmark)
AcquisitionsHealthcareSoutheastVirginia

Newmark Negotiates $97.5M Sale of Medical Office Campus in Fairfax, Virginia

by John Nelson

FAIRFAX, VA. — Newmark has negotiated the $97.5 million sale of Willow Oaks Medical Campus, a two-building medical office property located at 8260 and 8280 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive in Fairfax, a city in Northern Virginia. Locally based Inova Health System acquired the property from Stockdale Capital Partners.

Ben Appel, Jay Miele, Justin Shepherd, John Nero, Michael Greeley and Ron Ott of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. Newmark’s Jud Ryan and James Cassidy supported the transaction.

The buildings each span approximately 188,000 square feet and have undergone multimillion-dollar capital investment initiatives into tenant spaces, common areas and amenities in recent years. Willow Oaks is located immediately adjacent to Inova’s flagship 923-bed hospital campus and is anchored by the locally based health system, as well as multiple third-party medical users.

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