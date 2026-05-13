Newmark Negotiates Sale, Financing of 404-Unit Village at Iron Blossom Multifamily Property in South Reno

SOUTH RENO, NEV. — Newmark has directed the sale and financing of Village at Iron Blossom, an apartment community in South Reno. Details of the sales price and financing were not released. Jonathan Merhaut led the Newmark team that represented the undisclosed seller.

Located at 690 E. Patriot Blvd., Village at Iron Blossom features 404 apartments. Built in 1984, the property has remained under the same ownership for the past decade and has benefited from significant capital improvements, including an estimated $12 million reinvested by the owner to maintain the property’s standing as a market-leading Class B community, according to Newmark.