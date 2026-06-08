Monday, June 8, 2026
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Sierra Trinity in Dublin, Calif., features 11 shallow-bay industrial buildings.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialWestern

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 11-Building Industrial Portfolio in San Francisco’s East Bay Area

by Amy Works

DUBLIN, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of Sierra Trinity, a shallow-bay industrial portfolio located at 6701 Sierra Court in Dublin, located in the San Francisco East Bay area. Terms of the transaction were not released. Sierra Trinity features 11 buildings that were 97 percent leased at the time of sale to nearly 40 tenants across a variety of industries. Steven Golubchik, Edmund Najera, Darren Hollak and Brendan Raney of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller and buyer in the deal.

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