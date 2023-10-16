Monday, October 16, 2023
According to the brokerage team and an analysis by MSCI Real Capital Analytics, the sale of 855 Boylston St. marks the largest office transaction in Boston’s Back Bay area in more than three years.
Newmark Negotiates Sale of 142,765 SF Office Building in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Newmark has negotiated the sale of 855 Boylston, a 142,765-square-foot office building in Boston’s Back Bay area. The building was fully leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale and offers an updated lobby and glass curtainwall, as well as multiple outdoor terraces and 32 below-grade parking spaces. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen and Samantha Hallowell of Newmark represented the seller, an undisclosed global investment manager, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

