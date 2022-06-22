Newmark Negotiates Sale of 156,104 SF One Mockingbird Plaza Office Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of One Mockingbird Plaza, a 156,104-square-foot office building located near Dallas Love Field Airport. Chris Murphy, Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, TXRE Properties, in the transaction. The buyer and additional terms of sale were not disclosed. The newly renovated One Mockingbird Plaza was 94 percent leased at the time of sale.