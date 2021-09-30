REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 200-Unit Northstar Apartments in North Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Northstar Apartments, a 200-unit multifamily community located near The Domain mixed-use development in North Austin. Built in 1986, the property’s units feature granite countertops, glass backsplashes, stainless steel or black appliances and private balconies/patios. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling area, fitness center, dog park and a clubhouse with a kitchen and lounge. Jim Young of Newmark represented the seller, Houston-based Nitya Capital, in the transaction. The buyer, California-based Langdon Street Capital, plans to implement a value-add program.

