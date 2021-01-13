REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 223-Unit Monroe Apartments in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Monroe-Apartments-Austin

New York-based JEM Holdings has purchased The Monroe, a 223-unit apartment community in Austin that is still under construction. The deal marks JEM's second acquisition in Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of The Monroe, a 223-unit apartment community that is under construction in a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Austin’s East Riverside corridor. According to Apartments.com, the newly built property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling areas and a business center. Patton Jones of Newmark represented the seller, Dallas-based Stillwater Capital, in the transaction. New York-based JEM Holdings purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
There are no upcoming events at this time.

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  