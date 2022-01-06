Newmark Negotiates Sale of 226,148 SF VA Outpatient Clinic in San Antonio

The San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic totals 226,148 square feet.

SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has negotiated the sale of the San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a newly built, 226,148-square-foot healthcare property that is fully leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy of Newmark represented the seller, U.S. Federal Properties Co., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.