Newmark Negotiates Sale of 226,148 SF VA Outpatient Clinic in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Newmark has negotiated the sale of the San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a newly built, 226,148-square-foot healthcare property that is fully leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy of Newmark represented the seller, U.S. Federal Properties Co., in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.