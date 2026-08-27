Newmark Negotiates Sale of 229,307 SF Office Building in Richardson, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Tower 2600, a 229,307-square-foot office building located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The nine-story building was 92 percent leased at the time of sale and offers amenities such as a fitness center, conference facilities, tenant lounge and grab-and-go food service. Gary Carr, Robert Hill, Chris Murphy and Austin Sheahan of Newmark represented the seller, Development Ventures Group, in the transaction. The buyer was Harkinson Investment Group.