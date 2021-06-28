Newmark Negotiates Sale of 241,378 SF Granite Tower in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

DALLAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Granite Tower, a 241,378-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 10-story, recently renovated building offers amenities such as a tenant lounge, conference center and fitness center. Gary Carr, Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, John Alvarado and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer was also not disclosed. Granite Tower was 92 percent leased at the time of sale.