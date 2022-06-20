Newmark Negotiates Sale of 248,661 SF HQ53 Office Building in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HQ53 in Plano totals 248,661 square feet. The property was built in 2021.

PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of HQ53, a 248,661-square-foot office building in Plano’s Legacy submarket that is fully leased to third-party hotel management firm Aimbridge Hospitality. The five-story building was constructed in 2021 and offers a fitness center, conference facility and a tenant lounge. Chris Murphy, Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, locally based developer Cawley Partners, in the transaction. San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty purchased HQ53 for an undisclosed price.