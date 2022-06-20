Newmark Negotiates Sale of 248,661 SF HQ53 Office Building in Plano
PLANO, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of HQ53, a 248,661-square-foot office building in Plano’s Legacy submarket that is fully leased to third-party hotel management firm Aimbridge Hospitality. The five-story building was constructed in 2021 and offers a fitness center, conference facility and a tenant lounge. Chris Murphy, Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the seller, locally based developer Cawley Partners, in the transaction. San Francisco-based Drawbridge Realty purchased HQ53 for an undisclosed price.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.