Newmark Negotiates Sale of 285,437 SF Industrial Property in Auburn, Massachusetts

Polar Beverages occupies the property at 26 Southbridge St.

AUBURN, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of a 285,437-square-foot industrial property at 26 Southbridge St. in Auburn, located south of Worcester. The property was fully leased to locally based soft drink distributor Polar Beverages at the time of sale. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Tony Coskren, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Brian Pinch of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Westbrook Partners. The sales price was not disclosed.