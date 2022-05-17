REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 345,000 SF Distribution Center in Bellingham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

Bellingham-Distribution-Center

Bellingham Distribution Center totals 345,000 square feet. The property was built in 2021.

BELLINGHAM, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Bellingham Distribution Center, a 345,000-square-foot industrial property located about 40 miles southwest of Boston. The facility was fully leased to restaurant equipment and foodservices supplier TriMark USA at the time of sale. A partnership between global investment manager Barings and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. originally developed the building, which features a clear height of 36 feet, 70 loading docks and 45 trailer parking spaces, in 2021. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Tony Coskren, Brian Pinch, Samantha Hallowell and Nickolas Revers of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. LaSalle Property Fund purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  