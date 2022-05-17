Newmark Negotiates Sale of 345,000 SF Distribution Center in Bellingham, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

BELLINGHAM, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Bellingham Distribution Center, a 345,000-square-foot industrial property located about 40 miles southwest of Boston. The facility was fully leased to restaurant equipment and foodservices supplier TriMark USA at the time of sale. A partnership between global investment manager Barings and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. originally developed the building, which features a clear height of 36 feet, 70 loading docks and 45 trailer parking spaces, in 2021. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Tony Coskren, Brian Pinch, Samantha Hallowell and Nickolas Revers of Newmark represented the seller in the transaction. LaSalle Property Fund purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.