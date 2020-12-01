REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 362,550 SF Concord Road Corporate Center Near Boston

Concord-Road-Corporate-Center

Concord Road Corporate Center is well positioned along Route 3 between Interstates 95 and 495.

BILLERICA, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of Concord Road Corporate Center, a 362,550-square-foot office complex located approximately 25 miles northwest of Boston in Billerica. The three-building, Class A property offers a fitness center with lockers and showers, a conference center, game room, outdoor patio with seating areas and a bocce court. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, Samantha Hallowell and Torin Taylor of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured KS Partners as the buyer. Dominick Romano of Newmark provided financial analysis support. The property received upgrades to its exteriors, lobbies and amenity spaces in recent years.

