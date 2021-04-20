REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 458,000 SF Office Building in Downtown Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

HOUSTON — Newmark has negotiated the sale of a 458,000-square-foot office building located at 1801 Smith St. in downtown Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the Class B property was built in 1972 and renovated in 2017. Robert Hill, Gary Carr, John Alvarado, Chris Murphy, Zachary Springer, William Mitchell, Matthew Saunders, Russell Jones, Brad Shaffer, Brandon Miller, Thomas Alleman, Benjamin Johnson and Barrett Benton of Newmark represented the seller, G&I VIII Jefferson LP, in the transaction.

