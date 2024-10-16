Wednesday, October 16, 2024
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 480,614 SF Industrial Property in McKinney, Texas

by John Nelson

MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of a 480,614-square-foot industrial property in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The property at 801 Harry McKillop Blvd. is part of McKinney National Business Park, a five-building, 945,000-square-foot development that was built in 2022 on a speculative basis on a 64-acre site adjacent to McKinney National Airport.

Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe, Jack Fraker and Caroline Wilson of Newmark represented the seller, Transwestern Development Co., in the transaction. CBRE Investment Management purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

