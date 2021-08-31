Newmark Negotiates Sale of 512,269 SF Office Complex in Irving’s Las Colinas District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The office building at 600 Las Colinas Drive in Irving was 77 percent leased at the time of sale.

IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of a 512,269-square-foot office complex located within Las Colinas Urban Center in Irving. The 22-story property overlooks Lake Carolyn and was 77 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant roster that includes multifamily developer JPI. Onsite amenities include a deli, fitness center and a conference facility. Gary Carr, Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, John Alvarado and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, a partnership between Dominus Commercial Inc. and Convergent Capital Partners, plans toa invest about $20 million in capital improvements.