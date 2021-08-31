Newmark Negotiates Sale of 512,269 SF Office Complex in Irving’s Las Colinas District
IRVING, TEXAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of a 512,269-square-foot office complex located within Las Colinas Urban Center in Irving. The 22-story property overlooks Lake Carolyn and was 77 percent leased at the time of sale to a tenant roster that includes multifamily developer JPI. Onsite amenities include a deli, fitness center and a conference facility. Gary Carr, Robert Hill, Chris Murphy, John Alvarado and Chase Tagen of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer, a partnership between Dominus Commercial Inc. and Convergent Capital Partners, plans toa invest about $20 million in capital improvements.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.