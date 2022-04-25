REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 712-Unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Dallas

DALLAS — Newmark has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two multifamily properties totaling 712 units in North Dallas. Allure is a 364-unit community that was built in 1998 and offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 850 square feet. Essence is a 348-unit development that was originally constructed in 1996 and also houses one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 869 square feet. Both properties offer amenities such as pools, fitness centers, game and lounge areas, business centers and indoor and outdoor sport courts. Utah-based Bridge Investment Group purchased the portfolio from Southern California-based Archway Equities for an undisclosed price. Richard Furr, Brian Murphy, Brian O’Boyle, Jr. and Jakob Andersen of Newmark represented both parties in the transaction.

