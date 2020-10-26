REBusinessOnline

Newmark Negotiates Sale of 760,000 SF Stamford Town Center in Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

Taubman has sold the 760,000-square-foot Stamford Town Center in Connecticut to furniture company Yaraghi Realty.

STAMFORD, CONN. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of the 760,000-square-foot Stamford Town Center, an urban mall in the city’s downtown area that was built in 1982 and houses approximately 100 tenants. According to the Stamford Advocate, the sales price was $20.1 million. The sale includes an additional 10 acres and a 3,500-space parking garage. Christian Bangert of Newmark represented the buyer, Yaraghi Realty, a division of family-owned furniture provider Safavieh, in the transaction. Christopher Hoffmann and Steven Livaditis of Eastdil Secured represented the seller, Taubman Centers. Anchor tenants at Stamford Town Center, which is located just two blocks north of Interstate 95, include Macy’s, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, H&M and Barnes & Noble.

