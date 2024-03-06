Newmark Negotiates Sale of The Beverly Retail, Multifamily Property in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Newmark has arranged the sale of The Beverly, a boutique mixed-use asset in Portland’s Hollywood District. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Originally delivered as condominiums in 2009, the 48,684-square-foot community features ground-floor retail space and 53 high-end residential units above. Whole Foods Market anchors the retail space.

Nick Kucha, Nick Bicardo, Jakob Nicholls, Robert Black and Sam Lawhead of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller, while Tim Sotoodeh represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.