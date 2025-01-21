Newmark Negotiates Sale of Three Cambridge Life Sciences Facilities Totaling 552,543 SF

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. — Newmark has negotiated the sale of three life sciences facilities totaling 552,543 square feet in Cambridge, located across the Charles River from Boston. The facilities are located at 215 First St., 150 Second St. and 11 Hurley St. in the Kendall Square submarket. Robert Griffin, Edward Maher, Matthew Pullen, James Tribble, Samantha Hallowell and William Sleeper of Newmark represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. Newmark’s Grady Zink provided financial analysis support for the transaction.