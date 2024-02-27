Newmark Negotiates Sale of Vacant 27,090 SF Office Building in Culver City, California

CULVER CITY, CALIF. — Newmark has arranged the sale of 5995 Sepulveda, a vacant office building in Culver City, just west of Los Angeles. A private investor acquired the site for an undisclosed price and plans to occupy the property.

The newly renovated building offers 27,090 square feet of creative office space with 12,000-square-foot floor plates and column-free layouts. The property also features landscaped outdoor seating and 24/7 onsite security and access control.

Kevin Shannon, Ken White, Rob Hannan, Laura Stumm, Michael Moll, Steve Kolsky and Greg Frankovich of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller.