Newmark Provides $111.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Danbury, Connecticut

DANBURY, CONN. — Newmark has provided a $111.4 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of Abbey Lane Apartments, a 470-unit multifamily property located in the southern Connecticut city of Danbury. Abbey Lane Apartments features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers. Select residences offer private patios or balconies. Amenities include a pool, coworking lounge and a children’s playroom. Rob Cantizano, Greg Primiano and Deric Obeldobel of Newmark originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Abacus Capital Group.