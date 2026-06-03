Newmark Provides $115.6M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Southern Connecticut Multifamily Properties

EAST LYME, CONN. — Newmark has provided a $115.6 million Freddie Mac loan for the refinancing of The Cove at Gateway Commons and Sound at Gateway Commons, two multifamily properties located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of East Lyme. The number of units was not disclosed. Both properties offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units, while Sound at Gateway Commons also has studio apartments. Avi Kozlowski of Newmark originated the 10-year, fixed-rate loan. The sponsor was not disclosed, but both communities are listed on the website of Berkley Properties.