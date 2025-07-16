Newmark Provides $143.1M Agency Loan for Refinancing of Multifamily Property in Derry, New Hampshire

DERRY, N.H. — Newmark has provided a $143.1 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of The Fairways, an 849-unit multifamily property in Derry, about 50 miles north of Boston. The garden-style property was built in 1984 and features a mix of two-, three- and four-story buildings across a 108-acre site. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, sauna, tennis courts, playground, dog park and a great room. Ed Belz of Newmark originated the financing on behalf of the owner, Makor Capital.