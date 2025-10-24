Newmark Provides $67.5M Agency Refinancing for Rockwell at Crown Apartments in Metro D.C.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Newmark has provided a $67.5 million agency loan for the refinancing of Rockwell at Crown, a 335-unit multifamily apartment community located in Gaithersburg, roughly 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. Jim Badolato, Rob Cantazano, Greg Primiano, Deric Obeldobel and Elias Sulpizio of Newmark originated the financing through Fannie Mae on behalf of the borrower, Sentinel Real Estate.

Completed in 2022, Rockwell at Crown offers a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with select layouts featuring dens and built-in desks. Amenities at the property include a resort-style swimming pool with sun shelf and cabanas, fitness center, electric vehicle charging stations, coworking areas and landscaped outdoor spaces.