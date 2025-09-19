Friday, September 19, 2025
Newmark Provides Agency Refinancing for New 350-Unit Apartment Community in Frederick, Maryland

by John Nelson

FREDERICK, MD. — Newmark has provided a Fannie Mae near-stabilization loan for the refinancing of EDE, a new 350-unit apartment community in Frederick. The amount of the fixed-rate loan was not disclosed. Adam Randall, John Westby-Gibson and Drake Blodgett of Newmark originated the five-year, interest-only loan on behalf of the borrower, The Goldstar Group.

Completed in 2024, EDE features a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a resort-style pool with a sun shelf and daybeds, clubroom, 24-hour fitness center, coworking spaces and a coffee bar.

