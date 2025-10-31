Friday, October 31, 2025
Savio
Savio offers 420 apartments and features an amenity package that includes a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, a central park, clubhouse lounge, two-story fitness center and coworking spaces.
FloridaLoansMultifamilySoutheast

Newmark Secures $139M in Financing for Savio Luxury Apartment Community in Delray Beach, Florida

by Abby Cox

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Newmark has secured a $139 million loan for the refinancing of Savio, a new, 420-unit luxury apartment community in Delray Beach, approximately eight miles north of Boca Raton. Jordan Roeschlaub, Nick Scribani, Daniel Matz, Max Ralby, Ricky Braha and Sam Speciale of Newmark arranged the financing through CIBC USA on behalf of the borrowers, 13th Floor Investments, Key International, Wexford Real Estate Investors and CDS International Holdings.  

Completed between 2024 and 2025, Savio offers a mix of townhomes and studio apartments, as well as one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Units range in size from 558 to 1,670 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Rental rates begin at $2,124. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, a central park, clubhouse lounge, two-story fitness center with yoga and spin studios, coworking spaces and children’s indoor and outdoor play areas, as well as a walking trail.

